Police officers walk in the area of a shooting in Philadelphia, (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a young man in Philadelphia’s Tacony section.

The incident happened on the 4600 block of Loring Street around 4:21 am Monday.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was found in an alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound to the right eye. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead around 4:32 am.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.