This morning, the lottery is open for the 2023 Broad Street Run. The 10-mile run has been a tradition in Philadelphia for more than four decades. According to the Broad Street Run’s website, this year’s event will take place on April 30, starting at 8 a.m. Organizers have moved the finish line to the K Lot near Lincoln Financial Field.

Participants will not have to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, but the virtual run option is back by popular demand.

Registration closes on February 15 for the in-person lottery, and organizers will notify selected runners during the week of February 19. Virtual runners can register through March 28. Registration costs $65 for both in-person and virtual participants.

There will be kid-friendly activities, and families and spectators are welcome to cheer on runners at the finish line, according to the run’s website.

Click here to register for the run.