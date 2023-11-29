Attention Philly, ‘Rocky’ aka Sylvester Stallone is coming to Philly on December 3.

The famed actor will come to the city of brotherly love for a grand opening event of the Rocky Shop at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and to declare December 3rd, “Rocky Day” in Philadelphia.

The brand-new Rocky Shop is the only physical location where visitors and fans can purchase licensed apparel and souvenirs from the Rocky franchise.

The event commemorates the 47th anniversary of the original premiere of Rocky in 1976.

“This day is an amazing day for me, and the people who have taken in Rocky into their hearts,” said Sylvester Stallone, “When I come to Philly and stand on the steps, it touches my soul like it did when I was a child. This is a very special place in a very special city… Believe me, there’s no other place like it in the world!”



In addition to supporting Rocky Shop with a $100,000 personal contribution, Mr. Stallone has vowed will donate his portion of proceeds to support the restoration of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s East Terrace and the famous “Rocky Steps.”



Sylvester Stallone will appear at the event at 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 3.