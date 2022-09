Honeygrow is a local favorite around the Delaware Valley. They are famous for their delicious meals and fresh ingredients. This Fall Season they have a new dish inspired by Philly icon, Rocky Balboa. Honeygrow Founder and CEO Justin Rosenberg stopped by our kitchen this morning to give us a preview. “Yo, Adrian!” Stir-fry is now available at all Honeygrow locations now. Find out more here.

