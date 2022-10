A big weekend ahead for the Phillies as they prepare to face the Astros on Friday in Game 1 of A big weekend ahead for the Phillies as they prepare to face the Astros on Friday in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Can’t make the trip to Houston? There’s some exciting ways to cheer on the Fightins with other Phillies fans. PHL17’s Alex Butler is getting the party started a few days early at Xfinity Live!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction