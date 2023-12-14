Wreaths Across America is honoring our fallen soldiers by keeping their names and memories alive this holiday season.

As part of their annual ceremony, Wreaths Across America made a stop in Bordentown, New Jersey to honor those who served for our country.

“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success. We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, of Wreaths Across America

PHL17 stopped by the event in New Jersey to see what a special impact “Wreaths Across America” has on the community. Watch the full video above.