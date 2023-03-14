Calling all spicy food lovers there’s a new spot in old city called “Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken” that PHL17 Alex Butler stopped by to check out! It’s got different levels of spicy chicken and there’s one in particular that’s really hot you just might get angry. If you’re interested in trying this sandwich you will need to sign a waiver before.

Josh Eats Philly who is a food and lifestyle blogger also stopped by to give the Angry Hot sandwich a try. He’s a food and lifestyle blogger here in Philly. To find out more about him you can follow him on Instagram!

For more information on Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, here’s there website.