What started out as an April Fools joke, is now a reality. Culver’s, a midwest burgers and shake chain, posted about the Curderburger on social media as a prank, but they got such a huge response, the company decided to produce it for real. It’s a giant cheese curd on a bun, and it will be available at all of it’s restaurants for one day only–October 15th, which is also National cheese curd day!
Would you eat this burger? It’s huge fried cheese curd patty!
The curderburger will be available for one day only!