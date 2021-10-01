Would you eat this burger? It’s huge fried cheese curd patty!

What started out as an April Fools joke, is now a reality. Culver’s, a midwest burgers and shake chain, posted about the Curderburger on social media as a prank, but they got such a huge response, the company decided to produce it for real. It’s a giant cheese curd on a bun, and it will be available at all of it’s restaurants for one day only–October 15th, which is also National cheese curd day!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction