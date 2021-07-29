Would you dip Oreos in salsa? PHL17 News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Jul 29, 2021 / 09:38 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 29, 2021 / 09:38 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP New food trend alert! People on TikTok are dipping Oreos into chunky salsa. Yes, you read that right. Would you try it? Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction