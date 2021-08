The Japanese ride can go from 0-112 miles per hour in just over a second

The world’s fastest roller coaster has been shut down after a half dozen riders reported injuries including broken bones.

The Japanese theme park ride launches people from 0-112 miles per hour in a second and a half. The coaster is known for having “super death speed.”

Six people have sustained significant injuries in the past eight months, but the ride has been open since 2001. Park officials say they don’t know why the injuries are happening now and are investigating.