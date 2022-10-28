Frank Klose from 97.3 ESPN in South Jersey previews the World Series.

“I don’t know any baseball expert out there that wants to write the Phillies off. They took care of business against the Cardinals, took care of business against the Braves, took care of business against the Padres and there’s no reason to think that they can’t step up and take care of business against the Houston Astros,” said Frank.

Although the Astros look like the better team on paper, Frank pointed out one of the team’s weaknesses.

“The Houston Astros do not have a left-handed pitcher in the bullpen and usually that’s one of the big strategies to get players like Bryce Harper out and Kyle Schwarber out and the Houston Astros simply don’t have that.”

Frank doesn’t predict a series sweep from either team.

“The two teams are too good and they both have two very strong starting pitchers so I think that prohibits any type of four game sweeps.”

Let’s go Phillies!