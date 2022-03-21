Lifestyle expert Denise Caldwell shared four lifestyle products that are giving back to women around the world!

First up, lipsticks from CTZN Cosmetics that are helping the period poverty crisis.

According to CTZN’s website, “8% of Code Red sales will go towards providing CTZNs in underprivileged areas with free menstruation kits and menstrual health education seminars.”

Next, Honeylove shapewear is working with the nonprofit Dress for Success.

“That really helps women put their best face and their best foot forward when they’re going out to apply for jobs that you know you’re feeling your best underneath you can wear your best apparel on top,” said Denise.

Third, Ceek Virtual Reality was created by Air Force Veteran and rocket scientist Mary Spio. Spio is a major advocate for women in tech.

Finally, Art Sugar Co collaborated with Glitter Enthusiast to raise awareness about infertility.

“What Glitter Enthusiast did was use sterile IVF needles to create the portraits,” explained Denise.

Check Denise Caldwell out on Instagram at @styleexpertdenise.