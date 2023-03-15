March is Women’s History Month and PHL17 is highlighting women’s accomplishment’s and businesses all month long.

Today we featured Sisterly Love Collective, an alliance of women food entrepreneurs and restaurateurs across the Philadelphia region who promote sustainable success in hospitality.

Every Wednesday in March, Sisterly Love Collective collaborates with Women’s Way to celebrate women-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and restauranteurs. From cocktails to empowerment, Stratus Rooftop and Lounge makes promoting women possible.

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian talks to Katie Legazpi about the importance of Sisterly Love Collective and highlights her own business, Feel Goodies Philly.