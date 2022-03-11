The love continues as part of Sisterly Love Philadelphia. The non-profit, which was born out of the pandemic, is a group focused on women business owners formed by the women themselves.

“We can do so much more with each other and as the pandemic carried on we kind of shifted and did various things but this collaborative nature of what we do and helping each other stayed,” said Jill Weber of Sojourn Philly.

Judy Ni owns Baology, a Taiwanese restaurant on JFK Boulevard and like Weber, is part of Sisterly Love. Ni says the group is a great way to combine resources and insure success for female restauranteurs in Philadelphia.

“You’re always looking for something to learn and there’s always wonderful women who have just hidden skill sets and hidden secrets and super powers that you didn’t know about and the greatest things is when we all find our super powers and kind of combine them together to become like the women avengers of Philadelphia,” added Ni.

Sisterly Love will hold a collective workshop and cocktail party with participating vendors on March 28 open to the public.