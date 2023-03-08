If you’re looking for ways to celebrate and honor Women’s History Month, check out the Women Mean Business: Rock Your Revenue event on March 13th from 6-9pm at Society Hill Dance Academy. The panel will feature women business owners from East Passyunk Avenue as they discuss their experiences, challenges, and success. You can buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-mean-business-panel-discussion-and-networking-tickets-549422446327

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction