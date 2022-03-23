Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen March 21, 2022.

Police say 67-year-old Debra Hubbard was last seen at his home on the 2000 block of Chelten Avenue around 10:30 am.

Hubbard was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, orange, and gray new balance sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Hubbard.