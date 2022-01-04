BALA CYWYD, PA (WPHL)- Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced that Samiyah Williams turned herself to police for allegedly killing Adrionne Reaves on New Year’s Eve.

According to officials, Williams, 24, turned herself in on Monday morning and was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime.

The incident happened in the lobby of the Delwyn Apartments in Bala Cynwyd at 20 St. Asaphs Road around 10 pm, police say.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the apartment’s lobby and, upon arrival, found Reaves, 49, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

In further investigation, surveillance video shows Reaves was walking through the lobby of the apartment building with his fiancé Joi Furman the mother of Williams, police say. According to police, Williams approaches Reaves and shoots him, killing him.

According to detectives, Furman told Williams and her grandmother that Reaves “laid hands on her” during a fight.

A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2022.