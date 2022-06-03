Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a woman suspect for her involvement in a shooting where over four dozen bullets were fired Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of South Street around 12:30 am.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found over four dozen pieces of ballistic evidence that spanned several blocks.

Surveillance video captured one of the shooters, believed to be a woman, firing multiple shots at the 4th and South Streets intersection, police say.

According to police, additional suspects opened fire on the 500 block of Leithgow Street, striking homes on the 400 block of Gaskill Street.

A man being shot in the shoulder is the only reported injury. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and listed in stable condition, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc