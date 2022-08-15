Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance identifying a woman who was struck by a car.

The incident happened on July 25, 2022, at 508 Adams Avenue around 4:34 am.

According to police, a woman was struck by a car along the block. She was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she was in a coma for two weeks. The vehicle that struck her stayed at the scene until help came.

She has now regained consciousness with limited brain function, police say. No identification information was found on her.

Police say the medical staff at Albert Einstein Hospital is attempting to locate immediate family to help make medical decisions.

Police urge the public to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the victim.