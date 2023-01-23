Philadelphia Police are looking for the driver who struck and claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman in South Philadelphia.

The fatal hit occurred on Sunday, January 22nd, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue.

Police say the 44-year-old woman was crossing Oregon Avenue from the South to the North side when a Silver SUV driving at a high speed struck her. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced on the scene by medics.

At this time no further information has been released, but the investigation is ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.