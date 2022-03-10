Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Dollar General in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened on February 23, 2022, at 2201 West Oregon Avenue, around 8:50 pm.

Police say a man and woman entered Dollar General wearing a ski mask and dark-colored clothing. The woman suspect went behind the counter where an employee was, withdrew a knife, and demanded the money from the cash register, police say.

Not happy with the amount of money she received, police say, the suspect knocks all the merchandise from the shelves and pokes the employee in the chin with the knife.

Police say the woman suspect demanded the employee to open the safe. The employee opened the safe, and both suspects took the money and left the scene.

Police urge the public to contact South Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.