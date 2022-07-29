Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia is searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman and robbing her in the city’s Glenwood neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 11:48 pm Thursday.

According to police, a 40-year-old was stabbed in the cheek and robbed for $150 along with a debit card. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.