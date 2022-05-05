Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was attacked in South Philadelphia Wednesday evening. The incident happened on the 800 block of South Broad Street around 4:30 pm.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in her left thigh while jogging. She walked into the firehouse on Broad and Fitzwater Streets, where she was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

Doctors at Jefferson Hospital treated her injury and released her the same day, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapon was recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

