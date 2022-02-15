CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing a woman to death after following her home and into her Chinatown apartment early Sunday, according to the NYPD.

Police on Monday said Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody and arrested on charges including murder and burglary after barricading himself inside the victim’s apartment Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. to a 911 call to the Chrystie Street apartment of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee, authorities said. The officers arrived to the screams of the victim, but were unable to get in for about 90 minutes, Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou told PIX11 News on Monday.

During Nash’s arraignment, prosecutors said the man tried unsuccessfully to use a woman’s voice to shoo away responding police officers at the door.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit were able to gain entry and take Nash into custody, officials said. They found him hiding under the bed, prosecutors said. However, it was too late for Lee.

Officers searched the apartment and found her in the bathtub with more than 40 stab wounds, prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Nash, who did not know Lee before the deadly attack, followed her to her home, according to officials. They also found a knife behind a dresser in the apartment.

Police sources told PIX11 News the man had seven prior arrests, including three from just last month for possession of a forged instrument and two for criminal tampering. Nash was out on supervised release on three open cases, including one where he punched a stranger on the subway, when he allegedly killed Lee.

While the victim is Asian, police said at this point, the murder was not being investigated as a hate crime.

Lee was a graduate of Rutgers University and had been working in the city as a digital producer, according to Assemblymember Niou.