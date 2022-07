Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is recovering after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around 7:57 am Saturday.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout the body. She was transported to Lankenau Hospital by medics, where doctors placed her in stable condition.

Police have a woman in custody and recovered a weapon.