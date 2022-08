Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am.

According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:31 am by medics.

A knife was recovered, and an arrest was made.