Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 200 block of South Cecil Street around 9:41 pm.

According to police, a 41-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and legs. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed her in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.