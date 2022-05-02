Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police say a woman was stabbed early Monday morning outside in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the Unit block of North Peach Street at 12:55 am.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman was stabbed in the right side of the chest. Police say the victim transported herself to a nearby hospital, where she was placed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

