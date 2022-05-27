The suspect said, “someone got a problem with my people” and began to fire his gun.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help in locating a man who shot a woman several times in the city’s Cobbs Creek section.

The incident happened on September 7, 2021, on the 6200 block of Samson Street around 7:00 pm.

According to police, a 44-year-old woman was inside her home, at the dining table, when a man entered through the front door armed with a handgun.

The suspect said, “someone got a problem with my people” and fired his gun towards the victim, police say.

As the suspect fell to the floor, police say the suspect fired several more shots at her striking the victim in both hands, legs, and back.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medic where she was placed in stable condition.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

