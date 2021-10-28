Woman shot inside Kingsessing home

A Philadelphia woman is in the hospital after police say someone shot her inside of her Kingsessing home. Philadelphia police say they got the call of a shooting near the 1100 block of South 56th Street around 2:00 on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers found a 33 year-old woman laying on the floor of her children’s bedroom. Investigators say she had two gunshot wounds to her back. Medics rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

Police say responding officers did not find a gun in plain view. Detectives are currently in the process of getting a search warrant for the home. Investigators also said there were no signs of forced entry into home.

Police say the woman’s four children were also home at the time. They are between the ages of 1 and 11 years-old. They were not harmed. According to investigators, the woman’s boyfriend told police he was not home at the time. Investigators are questioning him.

Police say there are surveillance cameras in the area and they are in the process of getting that footage.