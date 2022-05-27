Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who shot a woman twice in Kensington Thursday.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 6:17 pm.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and left arm by a man wearing a black t-shirt and Adidas shorts.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics, where she was placed in critical but stable condition by doctors, police say.

The suspect fled westbound on Cambria Street, police say.

Police say no arrests were made, but a gun was recovered on top of the roof of a home in the 400 block of Cambria Street.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

