Woman survives gunshot wound tells police who the shooter was

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police believe they know the individual responsible for shooting a woman Saturday in the city’s East Parkside section.

The incident happened on the 4100 block of Cambridge Street around 1:42 am.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the head inside a home on the block. Medics rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapon was found.