Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia woman was shot twice inside a Germantown home Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on the 5800 block of Stockton road around 5:19 pm.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot on the left side of the face and in the left arm. She arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle, where doctors placed her in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and now weapons were recovered.