Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a North Philadelphia shooting that led to a woman being shot twice.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of East Johnson Street around 3:37 am.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was shot in her cheek and lower back. She was taken in a private car to Einstein Medical Hospital, where doctors placed her in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.