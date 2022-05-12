Philadelphia (WPHL)- Three people were shot in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 2900 block of Aramingo Avenue around 9:42 pm.

Officers from the 24th District heard gunshots coming from the area of Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Temple University by police and placed in stable condition by doctors.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the back and buttocks. Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition by doctors.

READ MORE: Two men shot and killed a man pumping gas in Mount Airy

Police were later notified a 26-year-old man was found by medics suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Medics rushed the man to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc