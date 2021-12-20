Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Kensington that left a woman and man injured late Friday night.

Shortly before midnight, police say a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were on the 400 block of East Tusculum Street when someone shot at them.

According to police, the man was shot twice in his leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by SEPTA Transit Police Department, where he was placed in stable condition, police say.

The woman was shot once in her thigh and buttock, according to police. SEPTA Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where police say she was placed in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing; we will keep you updated.