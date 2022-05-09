Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Division is investigating a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday.
The incident happened at Cottman Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue intersection just after 2:00 am.
According to police, a 29-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest. Medics rushed the woman to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by doctors at 2:25 am.
An arrest has been made, police say.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc