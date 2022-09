Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia where a woman was shot three times.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the 3100 block of 22nd Street around 7:10 pm.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was shot three times in the left hip while driving a red Toyota RAV4. The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where doctors placed her in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.