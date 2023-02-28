Upper Moreland Police spent the morning of February 27th and 28th searching for a driver who robbed a woman at gunpoint after crashing into her car.

Upper Moreland police put out a statement saying the suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning, all thanks to a timely tip from a community member.

The incident in question occurred at 6:56am on Monday, on York Road near Davisville Road when a male driving a silver Honda Accord erratically and abruptly turned in front of the victim’s vehicle, and caused a minor crash. The male driver suspect then got out of his car and pointed a gun at the female victim, demanding her cell phone. The victim complied and the suspect then left the scene fleeing northbound on Davisville Road.

Upper Moreland Police want you to know that the silver Honda Accord has a distinguishable dent on the passenger side and it appears to have heavily tinted windows.

The suspect is described as a 5’8″-5’9″ black male, with facial hair, who was wearing a back wool cap, grey hoodie, light blue shirt, and dark pants.