Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on February 2, 2022.

Police say 54-year-old Lisa Mills was last seen on the 3600 block of North 13th Street around noon. Mills also is well known as Lisa Brown, police say.

It is unknown what Mills was wearing when she disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives Division or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Mills.