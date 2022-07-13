Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on June 21, 2022.

Police say 53-year-old Kalena Ryant was last seen on 200 block of South 44th Street. No time was mention.

It is unknown what Ryant had on before she disappeared, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Ryant.