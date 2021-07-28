Woman killed in South Philadelphia hit and run

A woman is dead and another woman is hurt after police say they were involved in a hit and run in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning. The scene stretches over several city blocks.

According to police, a car rear-ended a motorcycle at Broad and Lombard shortly after 2 a.m. A 29 year-old man and 28 year-old woman were on that motorcycle. Investigators say the woman had some bumps and bruises as a result of the crash. Medics took her to Jefferson hospital where she is in stable condition.

Shortly afterwards, police say that the same car hit a 32 year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk with her co-worker at 15th and South Street. Once hitting the woman, police say the car turned around and ran over her a second time and before driving off. Medics took her to Jefferson Hospital. She was pronounced dead around 4:45 a.m.

Investigators later found what they believe to be the striking car at Broad and South Streets. Police say that cameras captured footage of the driver getting out of the car wearing gray sweatpants, no shirt, and a light-colored jacket.

Police say the car involved in the incident is reported stolen.

This is a developing story.