A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed this morning in a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Cheltenham Township.

At 7:39 a.m. this morning, Cheltenham Township Police were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts inside the Melrose Shopping Center for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found a female victim inside the drivers seat of a Black Forde Edge, and her 11-year-old son seated in the rear of the car

35-year-old Rachel King had multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her 11-year-old son was thankfully not injured.

Investigations from the Cheltenham Township Police and Montgomery County Detectives determined that the King was driving her Ford Edge, when she turned into the shopping center from Cheltenham Avenue, and got into a line of traffic in the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru lane.

This is when a light-colored Ford or Mercury sedan, drove directly behind King’s vehicle, and parked a short distance away in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.

Surveillance cameras were able to see a black male suspect exit the sedan, walk up to the driver’s side of King’s vehicle and fire multiple shot at the drivers side window.

The suspect then ran back to his vehicle and fled the scene. The thin black male was seen wearing light-colored pants, and a dark colored sweatshirt with his hood up.

“This appears to be a targeted murder of a mother. The Black male did not attempt to open the victim’s vehicle door, nor did he appear to communicate with her prior to shooting her numerous times through her driver’s side window,” said Montco DA Kevin Steele. “Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver is asked to call police and help us find whoever committed this heinous murder.”

If you have any information that can help police with this murder, police urge you to call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 (extension 400) or the Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Anonymous call tips can be made to the Montco Detective Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648) and anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app.