Pennsylvania State Police Troop T has finally solved the case of identifying a woman involved in a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, 35 years ago.

26-year-old Linda Jean McClure from Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, on October 22, 1987.

The tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer truck, killing McClure and her driver.

Police were able to immediately identify the driver as a man from California, but the McClure’s identity remained a mystery, despite multiple attempts to identify her.

In August 2022, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission paid for forensic genetic genealogy testing, which was the leading factor in finally identifying Ms. McClure.

When funding for the Genetic testing was secured, Pennsylvania State Police teamed up with Othram, a private laboratory specializing in forensic genealogy.

Through continuing investigations by Pennsylvania State Police and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing by Othram, the woman was identified as Linda Jean McClure.

State Police were able to get in contact with her living brother, who submitted a DNA sample for comparison, confirming the victim was McClure.

McClure’s family told investigators they last communicated with her in the late 1980s, but she was never reported missing.

“There were many obstacles in this case but none that deterred the outcome,” said Major Michael Carroll, Commander of PSP Area II. “I commend the troopers who remained dedicated to their duty and ultimately brought closure to this case.”

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike is pleased we were able to support the State Police on this cold case,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We hope that this revelation provides long overdue comfort to Ms. McClure’s family.”