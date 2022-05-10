Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a woman multiple times in North Philadelphia on Mother’s Day.
The incident happened on the 900 block of East Girard Avenue around 5:44 pm.
According to police, a 36-year-old woman was shot five times throughout the lower body. Medics transported her to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors at 6:12 pm.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.
This is the second woman reported dead of gun violence on Mother’s Day in Philadelphia, police say.
