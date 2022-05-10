Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a woman multiple times in North Philadelphia on Mother’s Day.

The incident happened on the 900 block of East Girard Avenue around 5:44 pm.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman was shot five times throughout the lower body. Medics transported her to Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors at 6:12 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

This is the second woman reported dead of gun violence on Mother’s Day in Philadelphia, police say.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

