Mays Landing, NJ (WPHL)– Atlantic County Prosecutors say a Trenton woman is facing a vehicular homicide charge due to her involvement in a fatal crash in June 2020.

The incident happened on White Horse Pike on June 19th, 2020.

According to police, 29-year-old Taquaysha Bell was going west on White Horse Pike when she went into the oncoming lane, crashing into another vehicle. The person in the car Bell collided into was 53-year-old Michael Luko, who police say was a Human Services Police Officer.

Luko was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead, police say.

According to Atlantic County Prosecutors, on December 15th, 2021, Bell was arrested at her Trenton home and charged with Vehicular Homicide and assault by auto.