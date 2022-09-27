Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

An unknown woman was arrested, and a gun was recovered.