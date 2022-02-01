Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men and a woman were arrested after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia led to a barricade.

The incident happened at a home on the 5300 block of Grays Avenue just around 1:42 pm Monday.

According to police, neighbors called authorities after hearing gunshots and seeing a blood trail coming out of a house. Upon arriving, police say two men ran into the home where the blood trail came from.

Around 2 pm, police say a standoff happened due to the men not cooperating. Eventually, police arrested two men and a woman.

A woman was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, but police did not say it was the same woman taken into custody.

