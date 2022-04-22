Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on the 3900 block of N. 5th Street sometime before 3:30 pm.
According to police, a 50-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body on the first floor of a home along the street.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene around 3:41 pm, police say.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.
