Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 3900 block of N. 5th Street sometime before 3:30 pm.

According to police, a 50-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body on the first floor of a home along the street.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene around 3:41 pm, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

