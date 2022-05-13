Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia residence Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8:02 am.

According to police, a 44-year-old woman was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:19 am, police say.

No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

